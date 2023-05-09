Treasury Secretary Yellen: Biden will have to take action if the national debt ceiling is not raised

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that President Joe Biden will be required to act within the options available to him if Congress does not raise the national debt ceiling. The minister warned about the economic risks in the country in an interview with the TV channel ABC News.

She also admitted that Biden could take advantage of a constitutional amendment that avoids a default bypassing the position of Congress, but this will lead to a constitutional crisis in the country.

“If Congress does not raise the debt ceiling, the president will be required to make some decisions about what to do with the resources we have,” she said, commenting on the threat of default in the United States.

Earlier, Janet Yellen said that the US Treasury could not name the exact date of the default in the country, because there is uncertainty in the forecasts.

In turn, The Economist wrote that due to record public debt, the States may face default or a sharp reduction in government spending. At the same time, the American authorities are not trying to correct the current situation.

In May, the minister announced the possible exhaustion of emergency measures due to reaching the public debt limit on June 1. Yellen pointed out that the authorities of the country will not be able to fulfill all their obligations if Congress does not raise or suspend the debt limit by June.