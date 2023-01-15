WSJ: U.S. ammo stockpiles could be reduced to critical levels due to Ukraine

US reserves due to the supply of ammunition to Ukraine may be reduced to a critical level due to Ukraine. Writes about it RIA News with reference to The Wall Street Journal.

According to the publication, Ukraine spends the artillery shells supplied to it by the West about twice as fast as the United States and allies manage to produce. At this pace, Kyiv may reduce the reserves of the United States and European countries to critical levels by this fall, the article says.

The authors of the article note that Russia can expand the production of ammunition. At the same time, they acknowledge that the United States and allies are unlikely to have time to increase production capacity before 2024. This could create a potentially dangerous gap between the firepower of Russia and Ukraine in the second half of this year, the publication warns.

Earlier in the United States, a study was conducted in which it was found that the Pentagon and the US military-industrial complex (MIC) would need about five years and a lot of efforts to expand production to restore stocks of weapons and ammunition, which have practically dried up due to assistance to Ukraine.