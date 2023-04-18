OFAC warns US residents about attempts to circumvent Russian oil price ceiling

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has warned of possible ways around the oil price ceiling from Russia. Document published Online departments.

It is noted that attempts to bypass the price ceiling when exporting oil through the Eastern Siberia-Pacific Ocean oil pipeline or the ports of the Far East are possible.

The ministry said that when exporting oil from Russia at a price above the ceiling, citizens of the United States could serve it without knowing it, due to fraudulent practices used by representatives of third countries. OFAC said some tanker crews manipulate AIS (Automatic Vessel Identification System) data. They replace the GPS data of the vessel, trying to hide that they called at ports in the Far East, OFAC specified.

The department also added that the method of bypassing the ceiling on Russian oil prices could be the lack of transparency in the cost of its delivery. OFAC advises that in the price cap guidelines, freight, customs clearance and insurance costs are not included in the price cap.

Earlier it was reported that the G7 countries agreed to keep the so-called price ceiling for Russian oil at $60 per barrel, despite the growth of oil prices. Despite the reduction in supply in the world market, some countries have come forward with calls to reduce marginal prices in order to increase pressure on Moscow. However, officials concluded that the existing ceiling works both to limit Russia’s export earnings and to maintain the stability of the energy market.