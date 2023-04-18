OFAC warns US residents about attempts to circumvent oil price ceiling from Russia

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has warned of possible ways to bypass the ceiling on oil prices from Russia. Document published Online departments.

It is clarified that attempts are possible to bypass the price ceiling when exporting oil through the Eastern Siberia-Pacific Ocean oil pipeline or the ports of the Far East.

The department noted that when exporting oil from Russia at a price above the ceiling, citizens of the United States could serve it without knowing it, due to fraudulent practices used by representatives of third countries. OFAC said some tanker crews manipulate AIS (Automatic Vessel Identification System) data. They replace the vessel’s GPS data in an attempt to hide the fact that they called at ports in the Far East, OFAC pointed out.

In addition, it is reported that the method of bypassing the price ceiling for Russian oil may be the lack of transparency of the cost of its delivery. OFAC writes that in the price cap guidelines, freight, customs clearance and insurance costs are not included in the price cap.

Rising prices for Russian oil

51.15 dollar per barrel

It was the average cost of the main Russian export oil grade Urals in the period from March 15 to April 14.

As a result, the export duty on oil will increase by $0.1 from May 1 to $14.4 per ton. The duty on light oil products and oils will be $4.3 per ton, and on dark oil products – $14.4.

The main reason for the positive dynamics of Russian oil was the decision of a number of OPEC + countries, including Saudi Arabia and Russia, to further reduce oil production by 1.66 million barrels per day. Against this backdrop, reference grades Brent and WTI added more than ten percent in value.

G7 keep price ceiling

On April 17, the G7 countries agreed to keep the so-called price ceiling for Russian oil at $60 per barrel, despite the growth in oil prices.

Despite the reduction in supply in the world market, some countries have come forward with calls to reduce marginal prices in order to increase pressure on Moscow. However, officials concluded that the existing ceiling works both to limit Russia’s export earnings and to maintain the stability of the energy market.

According to a G7 spokesman, Russia’s crude oil exports are over three million barrels per day, and global markets remain stable.

Rejection by India

Since the beginning of April, India’s Bank of Baroda, the country’s third-largest state-owned bank, has refused to make payments for Russian oil if its price exceeds the ceiling set by the G7 countries and the European Union.

Prior to this, individual Indian refineries (refineries) paid through the specified bank for Russian low-sulfur oil (considered of higher quality and more expensive) in UAE dirhams, which are strictly pegged to the dollar. This method allowed them to pay a higher price and hide the violation of sanctions.

India has not officially joined the price ceiling for Russian oil, but sources in the market and in the country’s leadership have repeatedly indicated that the requirements are actually observed.