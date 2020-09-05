North Korea prepares for submarine ballistic missile test launches. This was told by experts of the Washington Center for Strategic and International Studies. RIA News…

Experts warn that satellite images of the Shinpo shipyard indicate suspicious activity of the DPRK. They believe that the country’s authorities can conduct preparations for testing the Pukguksong-3 rocket. American experts noted the presence of several vessels in the enclosed pool, as well as the presence of two Romeo class submarines in the bay, which, in their opinion, indicates some preparations.

The United States believes that preparations for the launch of ballistic missiles from a submarine may indicate a widely discussed “October surprise”. It is noted that earlier the South Korean media reported about the construction of a submarine in the DPRK capable of carrying such weapons.

Earlier, the US military spoke about the volume of North Korea’s nuclear stockpiles. So, according to them, the DPRK is armed with up to 60 nuclear bombs. They also added that North Korea will be able to produce up to 100 warheads by the end of 2020.