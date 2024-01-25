The United States wants to reopen the Black Sea straits, closed to warships after the start of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Türkiye opposed

Türkiye refused to change its position on preventing warships from entering the Black Sea

Ankara's position on the issue of shipping in the Black Sea has not changed, a source in the administration of Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in an interview with RIA News.

“There are no changes in our position. The Montreux Convention is being respected,” the agency’s interlocutor said when asked to comment on the US intentions to discuss shipping in the Black Sea with Turkey.

Lavrov predicted US failure in negotiations with Turkey

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is convinced that the United States will not be able to get the Turkish authorities to change the rules for the entry of warships into the Black Sea.

Our Turkish colleagues have repeatedly told us that, as custodians of the legacy of the Montreux Convention, they will be strictly guided by its provisions Sergey LavrovRussian Foreign Minister

The head of the diplomatic department admitted that Pentagon representatives will seek to soften the regime of the straits compared to today's requirements: in conditions of military operations, ships from non-coastal countries cannot enter the Black Sea. However, Lavrov doubted the success of such negotiations.

Photo: Francisco Seco/AP

The US wants to reopen the Black Sea straits

Washington seeks to work with Ankara on the issue of shipping in the Black Sea, stated assistant to the head of the Pentagon for international security affairs, Celeste Wallander.

We want to work with the Black Sea littoral countries, including Turkey, on terms to move away from the state of conflict in which Turkey, as trustee of the Montreux Convention, has taken advantage of the provisions of this convention Celeste WallanderAssistant to the Pentagon for International Security Affairs

Wallander emphasized that Washington is seeking full opening of the Black Sea for commercial shipping.

Photo: Yoruk Isik / Reuters

Türkiye declared strict compliance with the Montreux Convention

Türkiye has repeatedly stated its strict compliance with the Montreux Convention, signed in 1936. Based on its 19th article since the beginning of the Russian special operation (SVO), Ankara closed the area of ​​the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits to the passage of warships for countries participating in the conflict and non-riparian states in order to prevent further growth of tension in the Black Sea basin.

The chairman of the Turkish Vatan (Homeland) party, Dogu Perincek, said that NATO ships should not be in the Black Sea while the NWO is underway. His party will monitor compliance with the Convention. In accordance with the document, Turkey did not allow the British minesweeper sold to Ukraine to pass through the straits.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense emphasized that Ankara intends to faithfully comply with the Montreux Convention.

The Montreux Convention provides for restrictions on the tonnage of warships when passing through the straits in peacetime, which non-Black Sea countries are required to observe. In wartime, Turkey has the right to close the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits to all foreign warships.