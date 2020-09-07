The Gambian, a prosecutor for the Worldwide Legal Court docket, has been positioned on the US Treasury’s blacklist by the Trump administration.

The USA imposed sanctions on the Legal professional Normal of the Worldwide Legal Court docket on September 2, 2020 Fatou Bensouda and one in all his collaborators. The Trump administration accuses them particularly of getting licensed the opening of an investigation into suspected conflict crimes of the US navy in Afghanistan. Further stress after these of African nations which had already accused it of finishing up its investigations primarily on the continent.

Ranked among the many fifty most influential African girls on this planet, Gambian Fatou Bensouda took workplace as Legal professional Normal of the Worldwide Legal Court docket (ICC) in June 2012. She succeeded Argentinian Luis Moreno-Ocampo, the primary to have held this place. This former Gambian Minister of Justice had been Deputy Prosecutor of the ICC since 2004 and had beforehand labored for the Worldwide Legal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR), based mostly in Arusha, Tanzania.

Throughout her tenure, she confronted criticism and defections from African nations who accused the ICC of solely making an attempt African leaders. Since taking workplace, the Hague Court docket has opened ten investigations in 9 nations, eight of that are African.

Final March, the ICC prosecutor gave the inexperienced gentle to the opening of an investigation into potential conflict crimes and crimes in opposition to humanity in Afghanistan which targets, amongst others, the American navy. Madame Bensouda’s strategy has been described as “illegitimate try“aimed toward bringing People below the jurisdiction of the Worldwide Legal Court docket.

In response, Washington determined to impose financial sanctions on the prosecutor and her deputy from Lesotho, Phakiso Mochochoko, each of whom had been blacklisted by the US Treasury alongside terrorists or drug traffickers.

The European Union and France denounced the unprecedented sanctions focusing on the ICC prosecutor. Paris speaks of “a critical assault“in opposition to this physique and denounce”a questioning “ independence of the judiciary.

The European Union has mentioned “strongly against all makes an attempt to undermine the worldwide legal justice system”. ICC rejects measures “unacceptable” that hamper a typical effort to fight impunity and make sure the implementation of accountability for mass atrocities. The Secretary Normal of the United Nations Antonio Guterres, for his half, contented himself with “take notice“American sanctions, making certain “to comply with intently the developments of this file”.

That is the very first time that punitive sanctions have been taken in opposition to a global physique. Further stress aimed toward discrediting the ICC, already accused by African leaders of being “an instrument of the West“.