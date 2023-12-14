Spokesman John Kirby said that US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed during his visit to Israel on Thursday a shift in the Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip “in the near future” towards “less severe operations.”

Reuters quoted White House spokesman John Kirby at a press conference that Sullivan talked about a possible transfer “in the near future,” but added, “I don’t want to put a time stamp on it.”

Kirby did not explain what less intense military operations would look like.

A statement issued by the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that he informed Sullivan that Israel will continue its war against Hamas “until clear victory.”

Netanyahu said he spoke with Sullivan about regional threats, including Iranian proxies such as the Hezbollah group in Lebanon and the Houthi movement in Yemen, securing the return of hostages held by Hamas, and continuing humanitarian aid to the civilian population in Gaza.

The statement stated: “I told our American friends that our heroic fighters did not fall in vain. And from the deep pain caused by their fall, we are more determined than ever to continue fighting until Hamas is eliminated – until clear victory.”