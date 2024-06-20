White House: The United States wants to receive information from Vietnam about the results of Putin’s visit

The United States wants to receive information from Vietnam about the results of the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, reports TASS.

He commented on the visit of United States Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink to the Asian country on June 21-22 and answered the question of whether he intended to obtain the necessary information from Vietnamese officials.

“Obviously we have an embassy there and they will of course have appropriate conversations with their counterparts in the Vietnamese government in due course,” Kirby said.

He recalled that US President Joe Biden has raised bilateral relations with Vietnam “to a historic level”, to a comprehensive strategic partnership. The official stressed that Washington plans to continue to focus on deepening and expanding these relations for mutual benefit and for the region.

On June 20, Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Vietnamese President To Lam held talks in Hanoi, which lasted about an hour and a half. Following the meeting, the heads of the two states adopted a joint statement on further deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership.