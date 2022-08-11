The Pentagon said that the US Navy will allocate $ 168 million to develop systems to protect against cyber weapons

The U.S. Navy will allocate $168 million to develop systems to protect against cyber weapons. Writes about it RIA News with reference to the statement of the press service of the Pentagon.

Sealing Technologies Inc. will receive a $168 million contract as part of an order for cyber defense systems, which are autonomous flying systems for defensive cyber operations teams,” the document said.

Such complexes will analyze vulnerabilities, as well as map the terrain and respond to threats.

The work is expected to be completed by September 2027.

Earlier it became known that the United States is developing a new generation of SPY-6 radar stations, which are designed to deal with modern high-precision weapons. According to the authors of an article for The National Interest, the SPY-6 radar will help the US Navy fight the wars of the future.