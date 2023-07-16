Former adviser to the head of the Pentagon McGregor: Ukraine will hit Russia and drag NATO into the conflict

Former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor expressed the opinion that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky could strike at Russia and drag NATO into the conflict. On his blog, available at YouTubehe also urged to stop supplying Ukraine with weapons.

“Ukraine knows that it is losing in the conflict with Russia – its troops are falling apart. And what is Zelenskiy most likely to do with weapons capable of hitting Russian territory? He uses them, ”said the ex-adviser to the head of the Pentagon.

According to the colonel, the West should stop supplying Ukraine with weapons, as these actions could draw the US and NATO into the conflict. “Why does the US give Zelensky weapons at all? After all, he is desperate and wants to drag us into a military conflict with Russia,” he concluded.

Earlier, the former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor, said that Zelensky made a mistake dangerous for himself and his country, deciding to ask the West for more weapons. In his opinion, the Ukrainian leader again tried to raise the stakes in the conflict with Russia, not realizing that this would not save him from losing.