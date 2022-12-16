State Department spokesman urged to coordinate steps towards a settlement in Ukraine with Kyiv

First Deputy Head of the Press Service of the US State Department Vedant Patel called on all countries that are interested in resolving the conflict in Ukraine to coordinate appropriate actions in this direction with Kyiv. His words lead TASS.

“We will continue to do everything to support them, it must end on their terms,” said the representative of the department.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow was ready to discuss the settlement of the crisis in Ukraine. The diplomat stressed that this would be possible only if “real, not invented proposals” are received that take into account the new realities and legitimate interests of Russia.