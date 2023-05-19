The Government of President Joe Biden announced Thursday that it has updated the process for reviewing applications for the reception program for migrants from Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Haiti, due to the large number of requests it has received.

The temporary program grants per month entry permits by plane to USA to 30,000 migrants from those four nations who have sponsors in the country who will support them financially.

Since Wednesday the Immigration and Citizenship Service (USCIS) began randomly selecting about half of the monthly total of applications, regardless of the date received, the agency explained in a statement.

The other half of the monthly total will be reviewed based on when the request was submitted, prioritizing older cases, as was done previously.

USCIS updated the process because the number of sponsors who have filed Form I-134A “is significantly greater than the 30,000 monthly travel authorizations available.”

The goal of this change in the review process “is to maintain a meaningful and equal opportunity for all applicants” to present their case, the agency said.

Likewise, he warned that he does not accept more than one request for each case.

Applicants and sponsors can check the progress of their cases on the agency’s website.

The Biden Government implemented the program in October 2022 for Venezuelans and in January 2023 added applicants for Cuba, Haiti and Nicaragua.

Last April, 28,738 migrants from the four countries entered USAthanks to this program, according to figures from the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP).

