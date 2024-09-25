The United States welcomed the 42nd country to its select list for The Visa Waiver Program (WWP)Citizens of this nation will not have to apply for and present a visa to travel to North American territory.

This is Qatar, the first Arab country to be included in the list. “It has been an exceptional partner for the United States, and our relationship has only grown stronger in recent years. This is further evidence of our strategic partnership and our shared commitment to security and stability,” the Department of Homeland Security said.

The United States acknowledged that Qatar made a “significant effort” to comply with the requirements of the program and, in addition, entered into partnerships “to share information on terrorism and serious crimes,” which strengthens cooperation between the two governments.

What are the requirements to enter the Visa Waiver Program?

The program is part of the United States Department of Homeland Security, which defines it as a “comprehensive security partnership” that the country establishes with certain nations in the world.

The United States is analyzing the risks of the territories, in terms of crime and terrorismas well as the actions of its citizens when they set foot on American soil.

As the Department explains, the requirements demanded of countries include:

Nonimmigrant visa rejection rate below 3% during the previous fiscal year.

during the previous fiscal year. Issuance of secure travel documents.

Extension of reciprocal entry privileges to all U.S. citizens and nationals regardless of national origin, religion, ethnicity, or gender.

I work closely with police and anti-terrorist authorities from the United States.

Which countries do not require a visa for the United States? Updated list for 2024

Qatar joins Israel, which obtained visa-free status in 2023, and Croatia, which did the same in 2021. Thus, these are the countries that do not require a visa for the United States, as of September 2024:

Andorra Australia Austria Belgium Brunei Taste Chili Croatia Czech Republic Denmark Estonia Finland France Germany Greece Hungary Iceland Ireland Israel Italy Japan Latvia Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malta Monaco Netherlands New Zealand Norway Poland Portugal San Marino Singapore Slovakia Slovenia South Korea Spain Sweden Swiss Taiwan United Kingdom.

Chile is the only Latin American country in the program. Colombia began the corresponding procedures to enter in 2023, but it is a process that “takes years”as Luis Gilberto Murillo acknowledged when he was ambassador to the United States.

What can visa-exempt travelers do in the United States?

They will only be able to travel without a visa for business or tourism activities that do not exceed 90 days.. It is not a residency program.

Business is understood to be related to: meetings with partners; attendance at scientific, educational or professional conferences; short-term training. Tourism is permitted: vacation trips, visits to family or friends; medical treatments; participation in social events; attendance at concerts, sporting events, among others; and enrollment in short recreational study courses (cooking classes, for example).

Instead of a visa, They must apply online for a permit called the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA).(Electronic System for Travel Authorization). The process for this takes just a few days.

