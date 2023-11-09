An official communication on the website of Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) indicated the new list of countries authorized to apply for work visas in the United States. In the text, the incorporation of a South American country was reported and it was recalled that the roster can be modified at any time by the authorities of the North American country.

H-2A and H-2B visas are those that enable temporary workers to carry out their work in the United States.. Being one of the most popular routes for those who want to have an experience in the United States, they must be presented by employers, who claim that they do not find local citizens to do this task. In this context, being part of the list of countries authorized to request it significantly increases the chances of obtaining approval. Therefore, each update to the list generates a lot of attention from interested parties.

The new country enabled for its citizens to request a United States work visa

In this case, the official communication detailed that Since November 9, Bolivia has been part of the list. The determination was made jointly by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of State (DOS). Furthermore, the text highlights that the authorities have the power to make modifications and remove countries from the list according to their interests and without the need to notify them.

Although it is not strictly necessary for the country to be part of the aforementioned list, It means a great advantage for foreigners who want to enter the United States. Citizens from a country outside of those authorized can apply for a work visa, but have less chance of it being approved.

H-2A and H-2B visas enable migrants to work temporarily in the United States See also On a scooter on the Turin-Bardonecchia route: the crazy stunt of two boys

Latin American countries authorized to request a United States visa