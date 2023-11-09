You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
AUTOPLAY
The DHS communication added a South American country to those authorized to request this permit
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
An official communication on the website of Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) indicated the new list of countries authorized to apply for work visas in the United States. In the text, the incorporation of a South American country was reported and it was recalled that the roster can be modified at any time by the authorities of the North American country.
H-2A and H-2B visas are those that enable temporary workers to carry out their work in the United States.. Being one of the most popular routes for those who want to have an experience in the United States, they must be presented by employers, who claim that they do not find local citizens to do this task. In this context, being part of the list of countries authorized to request it significantly increases the chances of obtaining approval. Therefore, each update to the list generates a lot of attention from interested parties.
The new country enabled for its citizens to request a United States work visa
In this case, the official communication detailed that Since November 9, Bolivia has been part of the list. The determination was made jointly by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of State (DOS). Furthermore, the text highlights that the authorities have the power to make modifications and remove countries from the list according to their interests and without the need to notify them.
Although it is not strictly necessary for the country to be part of the aforementioned list, It means a great advantage for foreigners who want to enter the United States. Citizens from a country outside of those authorized can apply for a work visa, but have less chance of it being approved.
Latin American countries authorized to request a United States visa
- Argentina
- Barbados
- Bolivia
- Brazil
- Chili
- Colombia
- Ecuador
- The Savior
- Guatemala
- Haiti
- Honduras
- Mexico
- Nicaragua
- Panama
- Paraguay (only the H-2A visa for temporary agricultural work)
- Peru
- St. Lucia
- St. Vincent and the Grenadines
- Uruguay
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#United #States #updated #countries #request #work #visa #Latino #added