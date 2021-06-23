Ned Price, spokesman for the United States Department of State, on June 15, in Washington. TOM BRENNER / AFP

The United States Administration hit the candidate Keiko Fujimori a setback on Tuesday by congratulating Peru for having carried out elections that it considered a “model of democracy in the region”, thus ignoring the allegations of irregularities presented by the party of the candidate, Fuerza Popular, who has tried to have the elections declared invalid. In a statement, the spokesman for the US State Department, Ned Price, also described these elections as “free, fair, accessible and peaceful” and supported that the authorities take the time necessary to “publish the results in accordance with Peruvian law. ”.

The Peruvian presidential elections, held on June 6, resulted in the narrow victory of the leftist candidate Pedro Castillo, who, according to the official count, obtained only 40,000 more votes than Fujimori. The right-wing candidate assures that there has been a fraud of sufficient importance to alter the result and has requested the annulment of up to 200,000 ballots from the poorest areas of the country, precisely where Castillo – contrary to abortion and homosexual marriage, as well as his rival- has devastated. The process of reviewing this scrutiny has already entered the final phase and there are no new appeals, although it can take up to two more weeks.

The spokesman Ned Price highlights in the statement this Tuesday, on behalf of the United States Government, the “deep friendship between the two countries” and expresses his desire to “continue with this collaboration” with the “candidate duly chosen by the Peruvian people. , as confirmed by the electoral authorities ”. The United States, in short, will adhere to what the authorities determine.

In an interview with EL PAÍS, the 46-year-old Peruvian candidate also assured that she will respect the verdict of the electoral court. Keiko Fujimori, eldest daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori, has attended the elections accused of money laundering and criminal organization in the Odebrecht case, alleged crimes for which he is on probation. The Organization of American States (OAS), for its part, ruled out “serious irregularities.”

