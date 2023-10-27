While facing two conflicts, each more serious – the war in Ukraine and the crisis in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas – the United States is trying to soften its ties with China, its great systemic rival. And, if not smoke an entire peace pipe, at least establish a working relationship that yields results. An objective in which the visit of the head of Chinese diplomacy, Wang Yi, these days to Washington is a fundamental piece.

Over the course of three days and starting this Thursday, the State Councilor and Foreign Minister – in order of importance – of the People’s Republic meets with the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, in a series of meetings that included this Thursday a dinner behind closed doors; the National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, and other figures from the US Government. It has not been officially announced, but it is considered very likely that it could even be seen with President Joe Biden himself, as Blinken did with the Chinese leader Xi Jinping on his visit to Beijing in June.

At the beginning of his meeting with Blinken at the State Department, with which he opened his official agenda, Wang insisted that China and the United States “maintain differences, but we also share common challenges that we must solve together.” “We need to maintain dialogue to improve mutual understanding, reduce misunderstandings, seek cooperation, so that we stabilize the relationship and return to the path of healthy development,” he urged. His American counterpart spoke in a much more taciturn manner: “I look forward to our conversations in these two days,” he simply said.

The objective of the visit is to prepare Xi’s possible attendance in just over two weeks at the APEC summit, the Asia-Pacific economic cooperation forum, in San Francisco, which the United States is hosting. His participation would lead to a meeting between Xi and Biden, the first face-to-face meeting between both in twelve months and at a key geopolitical moment, one of those that, according to Biden himself, “will mark the coming decades.”

The two great powers and systemic rivals assure that, although there are issues on which they will never be able to agree – human rights or the situation in Taiwan are some of the most obvious -, they want to manage their ties responsibly. Their relationship is the most important and complex in the world: while they compete in areas such as technological innovation, military strength or diplomatic influence, they maintain commercial codependency and share interests in the fight against climate change.

“We wage competition with China in every possible way, political, economic and otherwise, respecting international norms. But we never seek conflict,” Biden summarized on Wednesday, in a press conference with the Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, in the Rose Garden of the White House. Albanese, leader of one of Washington’s best allies, plans to travel to Beijing to meet with Xi immediately before the Chinese leader’s possible trip to California in mid-November.

Senior US officials have indicated their hope that meetings with Wang and Xi will allow for “a more constructive approach” to relations. For its part, China assures that it wants the visits to the United States by its representatives to serve to “straighten the path” in those ties.

According to the White House, senior US officials discuss with Wang issues such as Beijing’s activities in the South China Sea, whose sovereignty Beijing claims almost entirely. This week, the Philippines, which claims part of those waters, reported two collisions between ships of the People’s Republic and its ships in a disputed area. On Thursday, the Pentagon reported that a Chinese military plane came too close to an American bomber during an overflight of the South Sea.

The White House will also raise with its Chinese interlocutor the need to reestablish contacts between the respective Armed Forces, to prevent any incident from leading to a crisis with serious consequences. These contacts remain interrupted since the visit to Taiwan, in August of last year, of the then speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi. The current crisis in the Middle East also figures prominently on the agenda, as noted this Thursday by the spokesman for the US National Security Council, John Kirby.

So far, Washington has watched with disappointment as China has, at least indirectly, supported Russia in the war in Ukraine, and taken the Arab side in the conflict in the Middle East. The Biden Administration hopes that Beijing will play a constructive role in both conflicts and exert influence on the parties to achieve a peaceful and prompt solution in Ukraine, and deter Iran and groups sponsored by that regime from intervening in the crisis between Israel and Hamas. .

Relations between the two countries had hit rock bottom following Pelosi’s trip and, above all, the US shooting down of a Chinese hot air balloon that crossed its territory in February. That action ordered by the Pentagon caused Blinken to postpone a trip to Beijing at the last minute; a trip that Biden and Xi had personally agreed upon three months earlier at the G20 summit in Bali in November 2022, the only time so far that they have seen each other face to face since the Democrat assumed the presidency. Both then agreed to relaunch relations that had begun to deteriorate in 2018, when the then Donald Trump Administration imposed tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese imports.

Since the balloon fiasco, both countries have taken cautious steps to defuse the relationship. Sullivan and Wang have met twice, in Vienna and Malta. Several senior officials of the Biden Administration have traveled to Beijing: from Blinken himself in June to the Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen, to the head of Commerce, Gina Raimondo. In September, the Secretary of State spoke with the Chinese Vice President, Han Zheng, during the latter’s participation in the UN General Assembly. And two weeks ago, Blinken was talking to Wang about the crisis in the Middle East.

But, despite declarations of good will. The acts of rivalry continue. In its request to Congress last week for $105 billion primarily for military assistance to Ukraine and Israel, the Biden Administration has included $7.4 billion for economic and military investments to respond to China’s rise in Asia. Beijing vetoed a US resolution proposal on humanitarian aid in Gaza in the UN Security Council.

