The trial against the technology giant Google began this Tuesday in a US court with an opening session in which the prosecution – the US Government – promised to reveal the company’s tactics to monopolize the search engine business.

“Google illegally maintained a monopoly for more than a decade,” stated the deputy director of the civil division of the Department of Justice, Kenneth Dintzer, at the end of his intervention, which was the first of the day and of the process.

As could be sensed after the opening speech of almost an hour, the Government will base a large part of its argument against the company on revealing the agreements by which Google pays to be the default search engine on smartphones and which could rise to around 10 billion dollars a year.

Those agreements are the technique that the company has been using to maintain its hegemony “for more than twelve years”Dintzer stated before federal judge Amit P. Mehta, who will hand down a sentence in this trial without a jury, opened when Republican Donald Trump (2017-2021) was president.

On the first day there was also an initial intervention by the lawyer who will lead the defense of the technology giant, John Schmidtlein, co-president of Williams & Connolly, a law firm specialized in the practice of civil and criminal antitrust litigation.

In it he defended the main theory of the company, that they are leaders because they are better and not because of unfair competition.

Schmidtlein rejected that they have been responsible for damaging search engines from other companies such as Microsoft’s Bing and clung to the idea that it is easy for the user to change the default search engine.

The evidence will show that they were defeated in the market.

he said in a trial in the District Court of Columbia that is expected to last about ten weeks.

“Today, users have more search options and more ways to access information online than ever before,” said the lawyer, a member of a team that is made up of lawyers who litigated the last major monopoly case against a great technology, that of Microsoft in 1998.

This is the first federal government monopoly trial in the modern Internet eraa time in which big technology companies have become opinion leaders in areas ranging from information to entertainment.

Some company executives were present today, including the head of global affairs, Kent Walker.

In a message on consumer preferences.

We look forward to making our case in the competition trial starting today and showing the Court how our Search distribution agreements reflect choices by browsers and device makers based on the quality of our services and consumer preferences. More here: https://t.co/KK5ncOO1YN — Kent Walker (@Kent_Walker) September 12, 2023

In the initial intervention carried out by Dintzer, the lawyer accused the company of trying to hide documents from antitrust authorities and denounced that Google’s internal chat system deletes messages after 24 hours, a situation that makes any investigation difficult. to the company.

“They erased history, your honor, so they could rewrite it here in this courtroom,” Dintzer said, noting that this case is about the future of the Internet.

The judicial process involves the biggest legal threat the company has ever faced.

The Department of Justice has spent three years building the case, which began when Trump was president and was inherited by Democrat Joe Biden when he came to power in 2021. A coalition of 38 state attorneys general has joined the Executive’s demand.

To defend itself, the technology company has hired hundreds of people, three powerful law firms and has spent millions of dollars in legal fees and lobbyists.

His defense will focus on the fact that the agreements with Apple and other companies were not exclusive since consumers could easily alter the default settings of their devices to choose alternative engines.

Data from the data analysis company Similarweb indicates that Google has 90% of the search engine market in the United States and 91% worldwide.

EFE