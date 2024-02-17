The US Department of Justice transferred $500 thousand from frozen assets of the Russian Federation to Tallinn

The US Department of Justice transferred $500 thousand from frozen Russian assets to Estonia.

This is the first time that the United States has transferred confiscated funds to a foreign country to support Ukraine, the department said in a statement.

Washington failed to transfer money directly to Ukraine

In the Ministry of Justice explainedthat these funds were confiscated in March 2023 as part of the case of smuggling into the Russian Federation of high-precision American-made machine tools used in the defense sector and in the field of nuclear weapons. According to the department, the smugglers, which included Latvian citizen Vadims Ananiks, intended to smuggle a 500 CPWZ coordinate grinding machine ordered from the state of Connecticut to Russia. The device was intercepted before it could reach Russia.

It is reported that Ananix was the general director of the company CNC Weld, he was arrested in Latvia on October 18, 2022, and on February 14 of this year he admitted his guilt. The maximum sentence for this crime is five years in prison.

The Justice Department report also notes that Washington cannot transfer the confiscated funds directly due to the circumstances of the criminal case. The department emphasized that Estonia will most likely use these funds to restore the Ukrainian system of distribution and transmission of electricity using drones.

Estonia called for the confiscation of Russia's frozen assets before the US elections

On February 12, the Council of the European Union (EU) approved a decision to store profits from Russian assets for their subsequent use in the interests of Kyiv. European depositories will not be able to use such proceeds as they wish and must keep them in separate accounts.

Later, the head of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, said that the EC intends to use the proceeds from frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine, both for the production of weapons as military aid and for reconstruction. According to her, the legislative framework for using Russian assets for these purposes is already ready.

As Bloomberg writes, citing Estonian Foreign Ministry Chancellor Yonatan Vseviov, the Estonian authorities called on the EU to confiscate Russia's frozen assets before the US presidential election to establish long-term policy.

The Senate warned about the negative consequences of the seizure of Russian assets

Republican Senator Rand Paul believes that the seizure of frozen Russian assets by the American authorities will harm the dollar and Ukraine.

According to him, this will be “another strategic mistake” that will destroy the hope of stabilizing Russian-American relations, since it is an act of economic war. He stressed that the decision to divest the assets would convince the international community, and especially China, that the United States can no longer be trusted as the guarantor of the global economy.

They will try to distance themselves from the dollar and store their reserves in other currencies. Such a process of de-dollarization would be a disaster because it would undermine America's financial strength and make the prosperity that Americans expect unattainable. See also Peskov denied the existence of Qatar's peace initiative on Ukraine Rand PaulRepublican Senator

Zakharova called the seizure of assets the theft of Russian funds

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the long-term damage from the confiscation of Russian assets by the European Union will greatly exceed the short-term benefits. She also called this decision a theft of Russian funds.

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Svetlana Zhurova, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, expressed the opinion that the desire of the European Commission (EC) to use income from frozen assets to create weapons for Kyiv indicates that they are against peace.

We are talking about the need to take steps towards peace, not war. And our president talks about this all the time. And with such things they once again say that they are against the world. And they don’t want him, and they can’t even take a step, but on the contrary Svetlana ZhurovaFirst Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs

The G7 countries, the European Union and Australia blocked about 260 billion euros of assets of the Central Bank of Russia in 2022. Most of the funds (210 billion euros) are in Europe. In December, it became known that Western countries could legalize the confiscation of Russia’s frozen sovereign assets by recognizing themselves as victims of the fighting in Ukraine. This proposal was made by the United States. Subsequently, countries will be able to legally transfer funds to Ukraine in tranches through the World Bank or the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Russia has prepared a mirror response to the seizure of frozen assets

Last December, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that Russia would respond in the same way if its assets were seized by the West. According to him, for this purpose the government can use assets that are in special accounts. We are talking about funds located in the country in so-called type C accounts. Such an account can only be opened by a foreigner (non-resident of the Russian Federation) – both an individual and a legal entity. Unlike regular ones, these are restricted accounts. They are needed, for example, for paying taxes, duties, fees and other obligatory payments, transfers for the purchase of federal loan bonds, transfers to type C bank accounts and some other operations.

We also have enough assets, (…) these are our obligations on securities, dividends, those that constitute our obligations to foreign counterparties from unfriendly countries Anton SiluanovHead of the Russian Ministry of Finance

Now, according to Siluanov, these assets are frozen. The income from the use of these funds is significant, and can be used in the same way if unfriendly countries make a similar decision regarding Russian assets, he added.

The volume of funds in type C accounts in November 2022, according to the Central Bank, exceeded 280 billion rubles. At the same time, according to some estimates, up to a trillion rubles could accumulate there already in the spring.