In Geneva, the Russian and US delegations will discuss missile deployment and scale of future military exercises in Europe. About it informs The Washington Post citing sources close to the preparation of the talks.

According to the interlocutors of the publication, Washington plans to find out Moscow’s intentions regarding the crisis in eastern Ukraine. The White House wants to understand whether the Kremlin intends to help resolve contradictions or, on the contrary, prolong the conflict.

Earlier in The Wall Street Journal, they wrote that the war in Ukraine is a better way out than the withdrawal of NATO armed forces from Eastern Europe. US President Joe Biden could make concessions to Russia under the threat of a military invasion of Ukraine, which would be the worst scenario for negotiations.