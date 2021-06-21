Washington intends to respond to cyberattacks against American infrastructure that will emanate from Russia, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on June 21.

“President of the U.S.A [Джо Байден] made it clear that we will monitor these areas and reserve the right to answer [в случае кибератаки]”, – she said at a briefing that was broadcast in Twitter White House.

According to Psaki, the corresponding signal was sent to the Russian side during the summit in Geneva on June 16.

When asked by journalists why the US delegation did not pass on to the interlocutors a list of Russian facilities that could be affected in the event of damage to US infrastructure, Psaki replied that Washington “does not announce measures.”

At a press conference following the meeting in Geneva, Joe Biden said that he handed over to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a list of 16 sectors of infrastructure facilities, attacks on which should be suppressed in the most severe way.

On June 17, it became known that the American leader, at a meeting with Putin, had warned about Washington’s means to carry out retaliatory cyberattacks against hackers.

In May, the American media reported on the possible connection of the hackers who attacked the Colonial Pipeline with Russia. However, the White House has not confirmed this information. Ann Nyberger, Deputy Assistant to the President for National Security of the United States, stressed that the attack was carried out by a group of hackers, and not some state.