US Senator Robert Menendez said that part of the sanctions that Washington is preparing against Russia in the event of an escalation of the situation around Ukraine can be introduced in advance. This was stated by the head of the international committee of the US Senate in interview TV channel CNN.

According to the American politician, if the current situation worsens, “destructive sanctions” will follow, which will be able to “crush the Russian economy.” He also threatened Moscow with the use of such preventive measures, as an example, he cited the possibility of Russia’s disconnection from the international interbank payment system SWIFT.

Menendez’s colleague on the committee, Republican Jim Risch, also confirmed that the final version of the package of sanctions against Russia in the escalation of the situation in Ukraine could include both preventive and deferred sanctions.

At the same time, the US State Department criticized Menendez’s idea of ​​a “sanctions advance.” Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said the US administration sees no point in imposing sanctions on Russia before its alleged invasion of Ukraine.

The American diplomat answered the question of whether US President Joe Biden is going to veto the bill on restrictive measures against Moscow if preventive restrictions are included in it. Nuland noted that the administration of the head of state is actively working on this issue with the US Congress.

At the same time, she said, containment works best when there is strategic uncertainty about what Washington intends to do.

So we said that it would be economic measures, we talked about export controls, we talked about new sanctions against Russian elites, but if we disclose them now, then Russia can start taking mitigation measures, and it seems pointless to us. See also Sánchez bets on diplomacy and dialogue in the crisis with Russia Victoria Nuland US Undersecretary of State

Not the first time

In December, Menendez already announced the development of the “mother of all sanctions” against Russia during the invasion of Ukraine. Then it was noted that the package of measures would have supposedly “destructive consequences” for the Russian people. The parliamentarian at a hearing on policy towards Russia said that in the event of an escalation in Ukraine, sanctions that have never been seen before will be put into effect. He emphasized that he proposed to include restrictive measures in the draft defense budget, but now he will look for other ways to include them in the legislative framework.

Menendez’s initiative caused controversy among American parliamentarians. So, on January 25, eight US senators from the two main parties held an online meeting to develop the draft “mother of all sanctions.” According to Politico, politicians pursued the goal of formulating a single version of the project by the end of the month.

Nevertheless, according to the information of the American edition, the negotiations of the senators are at the initial stage, and no specific proposals have been put forward. Thus, the congressmen were going to clarify the points of the project on defense assistance to Ukraine and Biden’s authority to introduce restrictive measures. At the same time, the main disagreement among parliamentarians was the question of how to include items on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the draft sanctions so as not to undermine negotiations with Berlin on a more extensive package of restrictive measures, a source told Politico.