The US authorities will cut off any banks in the world from their financial system if they violate anti-Russian sanctions. A White House representative told reporters about this on December 22 by telephone. briefing.

This possibility, among others, is provided for by the draft new executive decree on tightening penalties for circumventing sanctions, which became known earlier in the day. It is currently being signed by US President Joe Biden.

“Almost every bank in the world, if given a choice between continuing to sell goods to the Russian military-industrial complex or being tied to the US financial system, will choose the latter, given that our economy is much larger and our currency is used throughout to the world,” he said.

According to the official, after the American authorities will soon have the opportunity to hold banks “responsible,” representatives of the latter “will not want to take risks.”

At the same time, he expressed the hope that the new instrument will not have to be used if the authorities and financial institutions of other states voluntarily refrain from cooperation with the Russian military-industrial complex.

Earlier, on December 20, the United States expanded anti-Russian sanctions by including four companies involved in oil transportation and one oil tanker in the restrictive list. At the same time, the US Treasury announced the update of measures to ensure a ceiling on oil prices from Russia.

Before this, on December 13, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, speaking at government hour in the Federation Council, said that the bet on a sanctions blitzkrieg against the Russian economy had failed, but the West was not ready to admit its mistakes. He added that the West is increasingly cherishing the dream of eliminating Russia as an independent geopolitical entity.

On December 7, Russian President Vladimir Putin during the VTB investment forum “Russia Calling!” emphasized that, despite anti-Russian sanctions, Russian banks operate stably and sustainably. Before this, in September, Putin said that the stage of recovery of the Russian economy was completed. According to him, Russia has withstood unprecedented external pressure.

Western states have increased sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation amid a special operation to protect the population of Donbass. The decision to start it was made by Putin against the background of the worsening situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.