Part of the sanctions against Russia, which the United States is preparing in case of an escalation of the situation around Ukraine, can be introduced “in advance”. This was the head of the international committee of the US Senate Robert Menendez. told in an interview with CNN.

He threatened Russia with the preventive introduction of such measures and noted that “destructive sanctions” that would be able to “crush the Russian economy” would follow if the current situation worsened.

At the same time, Menendez said that he was in favor of maintaining, as a restrictive measure, the ability to disconnect Russia from the international interbank payment system SWIFT.

In December, Robert Menendez reported on the development of the “mother of all sanctions” in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. According to him, this sanctions package will be unprecedented.