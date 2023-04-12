“444”: the United States thought about imposing sanctions against Hungary due to the rejection of the policy of the West

The US authorities have thought about imposing sanctions against Hungary in connection with its refusal to follow the general policy of Western countries, including regarding the conflict in Ukraine. This writes the Budapest online edition “444” with reference to diplomatic sources.

“The US administration is planning new measures to punish the Hungarian government, including the possible imposition of sanctions against influential people,” the publication writes, without giving any details.

It suggests that we can talk about measures against a European country, similar to the ban on entry into the United States, imposed in 2014 against several Hungarian citizens suspected of corruption.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), citing previously leaked CIA documents, wrote that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at a political meeting in February allegedly classified the United States as one of the main opponents for the ruling FIDES-Hungarian Civil Union faction. . According to the newspaper, Washington regarded the politician’s statement as “an escalation of the level of anti-American rhetoric.”