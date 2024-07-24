The veiled accusation that Chinese swimmers are doping by taking advantage of the incompetence (or the consent) of the World Anti-Doping Agency, opened the hostilities. It was Katie Ledecky, undisputed leader of the United States swimming team, who launched the charge on Wednesday in Paris, during a very unimprovised press conference. “We want transparency,” demanded the seven-time Olympic champion. The waters of geopolitics were murky, with all sorts of commercial and military tensions brewing between the two most influential powers on the planet, and Ledecky threw herself into the water before the start of a competition – scheduled for next Saturday 27th in the La Défense arena – that promises to be stormy in itself.

The United States is facing the most uncertain swimming championship at the Games since World War II. Since its star, Caeleb Dressel, left the Budapest pool citing unspecified “medical problems” in the middle of the 2022 World Championships, lane swimming has become fragmented. Already at the Tokyo Games, for the first time in the modern era, the speed events are no longer the territory in which the Americans collected more than 30% of the golds. The inertia seems unstoppable in view of the times of the World Aquatics ranking last spring. The spotlights in Paris no longer illuminate stars from California, Florida or Baltimore. They point to Summer McIntosh, the prodigious Canadian swimmer; Ariarne Titmus, the Australian who has made middle distance her private laboratory of unprecedented rhythms; Léon Marchand, the national idol of France, the most complete swimmer there is; They point to Romanian David Popovici, who broke the 100m freestyle world record in 2022; and also to the mysterious Chinese Pan Zhanle, who this year lowered Popovici’s record to 46.80s.

More information

No sport has reflected the geopolitical drifts of the 20th century like swimming. But the water that since the 1948 Games has displayed the majestic power of the United States now threatens to expose an unknown vulnerability in Paris. “We need Caeleb, or someone like Caeleb,” said Rowdy Gaines, a veteran American champion who is the voice of swimming on NBC. “A leader who can bring us out of the shadows is absolutely critical.”

Everyone is waiting for Caeleb Dressel. But the Florida farmhand, who spent eight months without training and has returned with records that are far from his peak, is not in the best of spirits. Anthony Nesty, the Gators coach who is very close to his circle, gave the least cryptic explanation: “Mental health is a serious matter.”

Phelps’ heir was never up to the giant’s level. With Dressel in his prime, champion in the 50 and 100 freestyle and 100 butterfly in Tokyo 2021, the United States was unable to stop the onslaught of the emerging countries. The Americans’ 11 gold medals were worth a battle in a competition in which Australia won nine golds, Great Britain four, China three, Russia two, Japan two, and Canada, Hungary, South Africa, Brazil, Germany and Tunisia one gold each. Thirty percent of the 37 golds contested in total, in men’s and women’s events, was the smallest harvest produced by the United States since World War II.

Katie Ledecky, a licensed psychologist and political scientist and the undisputed leader of the US swimming team, began competing before jumping into the pool at Paris La Défense. The seven-time Olympic champion threw a brick onto the roof of the Chinese barracks. In the process, Ledecky, 27, called out the World Anti-Doping Agency for promoting a regime of secrecy in which, by all accounts, not all swimmers may be tested on an equal footing.

“I hope everyone here competes clean,” Ledecky, 27, said during the American team’s official press conference in Paris, amid a barrage of questions about the case uncovered in April by The New York Times, which reported that 23 Chinese swimmers tested positive for a doping substance in 2021, before the Tokyo Games, and were still allowed by WADA. “But what really matters now is not whether the swimmers are allowed to compete in the Olympics, but whether they are allowed to compete in the Olympics.” [chinos] “They are clean at the Games. Were they clean when they were training? Let’s hope that’s the case. Let’s hope that the testing is the same for everyone around the world because if you train with certain banned substances in your system you can gain advantages later when you compete. Swimmers want transparency. We want answers to questions that have not yet been answered.”

WADA has acknowledged this. Twenty-three Chinese swimmers tested positive for trimetazidine, a substance used to treat heart conditions that the Chinese federation and the Chinese anti-doping agency say accidentally contaminated athletes’ food during a training camp. WADA’s investigation, which accepted the Chinese authorities’ reports, has exasperated US anti-doping officials. The CEO of the US anti-doping agency, Travis Tygart, spoke out last week: “WADA does not explain how trimetazidine got into the kitchen; nor what the scientific basis is for this claim.”

Eleven of the Chinese swimmers who tested positive will be in Paris. Fuel for the anger of the US team, forced to walk the line between legitimate activism and the victimhood of the desperate.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive the Daily newsletter of the Paris Olympic Games.