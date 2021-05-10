The United States considered that the launch of rockets from the Gaza Strip over Jerusalem is a “unacceptable escalation”. Germany and the United Kingdom also condemned the event.

“The US condemns in the strongest terms the barrage of rocket attacks, fired at Israel in the last hours. This is an unacceptable escalation, “the State Department spokesman said at a press conference. Ned Price.

At least 20 Palestinians, including nine children, died in the last hours in explosions in Gaza. They were attributed, according to international media, to Israeli Army bombing in retaliation for the launch of several rockets from the Strip, by the armed wing of Hamas, which reached Jerusalem.

Explosions in southern Gaza after the Israeli offensive. AFP.

The Israeli army confirmed that it had carried out the attacks in the north of the enclave and had targeted a Hamas commander, but for the time being said could not “confirm or not” that these deaths were linked to the offensive.

Data on the number of Palestinians killed was reported by Hamas Health Ministry in Gaza.

Meanwhile, according to the Israeli army survey, there have been 150 rockets launched from Gaza, and of them “dozens were intercepted by the Iron Dome defense system.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Palestinian gunfire today crossed a “Red line”.

Israel’s Iron Dome defense system intercepting missiles from Gaza. AFP.

As he has done in recent days, the US State Department spokesman once again urged “all parties”, including the movement Islamic Hamas, to reduce tensions, avoid violent confrontations and guarantee a calm situation.

The UK has also condemned the violence. “The current violence in Jerusalem and Gaza must stop. We need an immediate de-escalation by all parties and an end to the attacks against the civilian population, “said the British Foreign Minister, Dominic Raab, through a message on Twitter.

For his part, the EU ambassador to Israel, Emanuele Giaufret, has expressed “concern” about the violence on Monday in East Jerusalem: “The rocket fire from Gaza into Israel is absolutely unacceptable and must stop. We need an immediate de-escalation to get away from the pitfall and protect civilians, “he said.

Finally, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Heiko Maas, said on his social networks that “the launching of rockets” against the Israeli civilian population “cannot be justified for anything” and asked “All parties have a duty to prevent further civilian casualties.”

Images of this Monday in the hospitals of Gaza. REUTERS / Mohammed Salem.

One of the main triggers for the demonstrations has been the possible eviction of four Palestinian families from the Seij Yarrah neighborhood, in the eastern part of Jerusalem, in favor of Jewish settlers and pending Supreme Court approval.

This weekend, the National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, spoke by phone with his Israeli counterpart, Meir Ben-Shabbat, to express his concern about these evictions and ask the Israeli Government to take the necessary measures to reduce tensions.

Likewise, the tension in the Holy City led the Israeli Police to divert at the last minute the route of the march of Jewish ultranationalists that every year commemorates Jerusalem Day, for what they consider the reunification of the city in 1967, which for the Palestinian population marked the beginning of the occupation.

International agencies

AFG