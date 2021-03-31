White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki this Tuesday during the daily press conference. JONATHAN ERNST / Reuters

The long-awaited report from the World Health Organization (WHO) mission on the origin of covid-19 has aroused misgivings, also expected, in the United States, the United Kingdom and a dozen other allied countries. In a joint statement, this group of governments expressed their “concern” about the rigor of the study published on Tuesday, arguing that the experts did not have access to original data and evidence from China, and that the investigations were carried out with a significant delay. The Xi Jinping regime took a year to authorize the presence of the mission of this international organization.

The group sent by the WHO, consisting of a team of 17 international scientists, examined together with many other Chinese experts the data and places related to the first cases of the pandemic, detected in the city of Wuhan in December 2019. The work, which took place between January 10 and February 14, has not satisfied the organization itself either. Its director, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, criticized “the difficulties that [los científicos] they had to access the raw data ”. “I hope that future collaborative studies will include the exchange of data in a more extensive and more agile way,” he claimed.

It is the same sentiment reflected in the joint statement on Tuesday, signed by the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Israel, Japan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovenia, Norway and South Korea. “We come together to express our shared concern regarding the recent WHO study in China, while reiterating the importance of working together to develop a rapid, effective, transparent, science-based and independent process that use in the international evaluations of this type of outbreaks in the future ”, indicates the text.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki was more direct on Tuesday at a press conference and criticized that the report offers “a partial and incomplete photo.” Washington had questioned these inquiries, among other reasons, because it had not participated in their planning or implementation. The friction between the WHO and the Donald Trump Administration on account of the pandemic reached such a point that the Republican decided to cut the contribution from the US But the new Democratic government, which has returned, has also criticized that Beijing “has not offered the requirement of transparency ”.

