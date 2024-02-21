TWZ: the detachable fairing and stages of the new Sentinel ICBM were successfully tested in the USA

The detachable fairing of the new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) LGM-35 Sentinel, which is being created in the interests of the Pentagon, was successfully tested at the US Naval Base China Lake in California. About testing key rocket elements reports The War Zone (TWZ) with reference to Northrop Grumman.

“This is a critical element of the missile's functioning as this 'casing' must be safely detached before the nuclear warhead underneath can hit its target,” the report said. It is noted that during separation the casing did not touch the payload. The product received two rocket engines, which ensure its separation from the top of the rocket.

The rocket's upper and lower stages were also tested at the Northrop Grumman Strategic Missile Test Facility in Utah. In particular, experts checked how the lower stages of the rocket would work during the flight.

See also Putin signs decree granting Snowden Russian citizenship Related materials:

New missiles are planned to replace the outdated LGM-30G Minuteman III in the 2030s. 400 missiles of this type are located in silo launchers across five states. Sentinel can receive one W87-1 nuclear warhead in the Mk 21A pod.

In January, Defense News wrote that the latest LGM-35A Sentinel missile program was facing critical cost overruns. The cost of one LGM-35A Sentinel increased from 118 million dollars to 162 million.