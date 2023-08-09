The United States temporarily reactivates the restriction imposed by Biden on homemade weapons

The US Supreme Court, with a conservative majority, temporarily reactivated on Tuesday the restrictions imposed by the Government of President Joe Biden on homemade firearms, known as “ghost guns”. (ghost weapons).

Five of the nine magistrates of the highest judicial instance in the country voted in favor of suspending a decision from a lower court that had invalidated the limitations imposed by the Biden Administration on such weapons, pending the resolution of the case.

In April 2022, Biden announced a measure to regulate homemade weapons, which are called phantoms because they are difficult to trace without a serial number.

To address this, the White House decided to change the definition of a weapon under federal law to include those that are in parts and those made with 3D printers.

US President Joe Biden.

Under the new rule, the subject of dispute in the courts, the kits of the pieces that make up the “ghost weapons” must have serial numbers that allow their identification and those who buy them must submit to the same background checks that those who go through they acquire traditional weapons.

Months after the announcement, a federal judge in Texas considered that the federal government had exceeded its authority with that measure and blocked the regulation at the national level, in response to a lawsuit filed by two individuals who wanted to create their own homemade weapons.

Consequently, the Executive opted to resort to the Supreme Court alleging that “police departments throughout the nation have faced an explosion of crimes with ‘ghost weapons’.”

EFE