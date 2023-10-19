USA – Venezuela



This October 18, the Administration of US President Joe Biden eased his country’s sanctions on Venezuela in the oil, gas and gold sector for at least six months. This, in response to an agreement on the 2024 Venezuelan presidential elections held between the government and the opposition, in which there will be international observers.

In a statement from the United States Department of the Treasury, the agency assured that “in response to these democratic events, the United States Department of the Treasury has issued General Licenses that authorize transactions involving the Venezuelan oil and gas sector and the of gold, as well as eliminate the prohibition of secondary trade”.

The White House decision this Wednesday includes the issuance of a six-month general license for Venezuela’s oil and gas sector, while granting another general license that authorizes transactions with Minerven, a Venezuelan gold producing company. However, the prohibition on trading in the primary market for Venezuelan bonds is still in force, according to the agency.

The relief granted to Venezuela by the Biden Administration also allows Venezuela to resume trade actions with other countries in the region and the Caribbean. The concessions made by President Maduro in the face of his country’s political opposition are largely what makes it possible for the United States to issue this series of licenses and authorizations.

A driver drives his vehicle on the road in front of a burning degassing chimney at an oil and gas plant in Puerto La Cruz, Anzoátegui state, Venezuela, on September 11, 2023. AFP – YURI CORTEZ

Washington will continue with a broad lifting of sanctions against the member country of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). Despite this, the United States warned of reversing the relaxation of sanctions if the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, does not lift the ban on the candidacy of opposition presidential candidates and the release of political prisoners.

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, welcomed the latest decisions made by the Caracas Executive, but said that Washington had given him until the end of November to begin lifting the bans on opposition presidential candidates and begin releasing the political prisoners and “unjustly detained” Americans.

This news for the region’s oil trade comes after months of negotiations in which Washington pressured Caracas for democratic elections in the country in exchange for the lifting of some of the sanctions imposed on Venezuela during the government of former US president Donald Trump. .

The Administration of President Maduro and the opposition reached an agreement in Barbados on October 17, in which guarantees were agreed for presidential elections in the country during the second half of 2024. However, the agreement did not achieve the Venezuelan government lift the bans on opposition candidates, which do not allow them to hold public office. With this pending and the release of political prisoners still in suspense, sanctions could return immediately from Washington.

This photo released by the Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs shows Colombian Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva (d) speaking with Venezuelan National Assembly Deputy Nicolás Maduro Guerra, son of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, during a meeting in Barbados on October 17, 2023. Venezuela’s government and opposition will resume talks to end the country’s political and economic crisis, after a suspension of almost a year. In a joint statement, the two sides said that negotiations facilitated by Norway will resume in Bridgetown, Barbados, with the participation of the United States – the destination of millions of Venezuelans who have fled economic difficulties in their country. AFP – COLOMBIAN CHANCE PRESS

“New time of relationships”

Following the announcement, Nicolás Maduro called on the United States Government this Wednesday to begin a “new stage” in bilateral relations.

“We are (…) prepared for a new stage with the United States of America, of respect, equality and progress in another scheme,” said the president in a televised event, in which he reacted to the announcement by the Department of the Treasury, which issued several licenses to ease the economic blockade against Caracas.

He reiterated that his Government has always wanted “relations of respect in diversity” with the United States, which is why he asked the “deciders of American power to cease their hatred against the Bolivarian ideal” and their “desire for revenge.” .

In the opinion of the Venezuelan president, with the lifting of these restrictions, “Venezuela strongly enters the oil and gas market again, in a progressive manner.”

“I hope that the US is clear about where Venezuela stands, what the reality of our country is,” he added.

Likewise, Maduro stated during his appearance that he hopes to receive “soon” a visit from the US diplomat Francisco Palmieri, designated by Washington as head of Mission of the US Foreign Office for the Caribbean country, whom he described as a “friend” and “ambassador”.

“My friend, Ambassador Palmieri of the United States of America, I hope to see Ambassador Palmieri here soon at the Miraflores Palace, who is eager to visit Venezuela. Welcome to Venezuela, Ambassador Palmieri,” he said.

The first flight of Venezuelan migrants arrived

After the pact between Biden and Maduro, the first aircraft with Venezuelan migrants arrived at the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, which serves Caracas, from Harlingen, Texas, with a stopover in Miami to supply fuel.

“We give them a warm welcome so they can rebuild their lives,” said the Minister of the Interior and Justice, Admiral Remigio Ceballos, on state television VTV.

Handcuffed and handcuffed, the migrants were placed on a plane at dawn at the small Harlingen airport, near the border with Mexico, a team from the AFP news agency confirmed.

Upon arrival they went through a verification process in Venezuelan identification systems as part of the protocol.

Two judicial police said that they will also verify if there is any request from the justice system.

The passengers, adult women and men, do not belong to any family group, according to the US immigration police ICE.

“They range from those who have just entered our borders illegally to those who have been in the country for a while and have committed criminal acts,” explained Corey Price, associate director of ICE, in Harlingen.

The White House announced in early October an agreement with the Maduro government for “the orderly, safe and legal repatriation” of migrants “who have no legal basis to remain in the United States.”

With Reuters and EFE and AFP