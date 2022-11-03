Pachuca is the most important talent producer in all of Mexican soccer. The Tuzos squad has a work model in lower divisions that no other team in the country can even imitate, which is why it is usually one of the most reliable exporters to Europe and also nurtures its squad with its local talent.
An example of this is what they did on the left side. They allowed Alonso Aceves, a 20-year-old young man, to leave for Real Oviedo in Spain because they had already defined the growth of one of the great revelations of the semester, Mauricio Isais, a talented defender who showed great prominence in this tournament and who is now desired by the United States selection.
The player was born in Texas, so he can represent both teams, although he has not yet made a decision on the matter. However, the Federation of Team USA has begun contacts with the soccer player to offer him to be part of his next World Cup cycle, since his talent is outstanding.
For their part, the Mexican National Team is very clear about Isais’s conditions, for this reason the young man is part of the youth teams that are in Spain with El Tri to work as sparring partners.
