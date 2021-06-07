The United States players after beating Mexico in the Concacaf Nations League. Isaiah J. Downing / Reuters

The United States has been left with the nascent Nations League against Mexico. The US team beat Tri 3-2 in overtime. The Mexicans had in the foot of the experienced Andrés Guarded a possibility to tie the game in agony and define it on penalties. And the shot ended up deflected by Ethan Horvat, the substitute goalkeeper. The US generation, one of the most promising, has also stayed with the classic and represents a setback for the management of Tata Martino.

In the first minute, El Tri took advantage of the hesitations of the United States defense. American Antonhy Brooks lost the ball and Jesus took it Tecatito Corona to score a goal with fury and give peace of mind to his people. The Mexicans under the command of Tata Martino had greater comfort, but faced with a favorable situation the team ended up getting lost. The Mexicans had scored a second goal in the head of Héctor Moreno, but an out of place deprived him of a greater advantage.

The reaction was a hook well connected by the United States. Giovanni Reyna, Borussia Dortmund’s promise, scored on a rebound in the area after a shot from Weston McKennie. The 1-1 deflated Tata Martino’s men in the first half hour of play. Before the end of the first half, the agile Hirving Lozano was facing goalkeeper Steffen without being able to score.

Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa took off his sticky gloves again to save his own against the American outposts. The Mexicans smiled again when Diego Lainez entered the field and made it 1-2 for the Mexicans. It seemed that the party was closing in favor of the Tri. The strength of the United States was stronger. Juventus forward McKennie emerged down the stretch to tie with a hard header. In extra time, Mexico punctured again. The referee awarded a penalty to the led Gregg Berhalter for a foul on Christian Pulisic. The new North American figure made it 3-2 to strike down the Mexicans who found a penalty in favor in the last minutes, but Guardado missed the shot.

The champion of the nascent Nations League adds valuable points in the FIFA world rankings and, in the long run, contributes to the hype in the group draw of the next World Cup. The tournament will allow small countries, such as islands in the Caribbean, to gain experience.

The North American classic had historically been favorable to Mexicans. The national team has gained momentum in recent years by supporting the development of its footballers without putting any obstacles in their way when migrating to football from Europe. Christian Pulisic, recent Champions League champion with Chelsea, leads the generation of the American rupture. There are also players such as Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Sergiño Dest (FC Barcelona), Weston McKennie (Juventus) and goalkeeper Zack Steffen (Manchester City).

