“Jala” corn cultivation land, on August 13, 2017, in the community of Coapan (Nayarit). NAYELI CRUZ

Five months of technical consultations between trade authorities from the United States and Mexico failed to get the Latin American country to change its prohibitive position on transgenic corn, so the White House will refer the dispute to a dispute resolution panel within the framework of the treaty. free trade, the TMEC. The US Trade Representative, Katherine Tai, announced this Thursday in a statement that she will appeal to a panel to challenge the ban on this type of crop that Mexico announced by decree on February 13. The government of the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, argues that transgenic crops put “ancestral” native crops at risk, which constitute a pillar of Mexican food and gastronomy.

“Today, the United States is taking the next step to enforce Mexico’s obligations under the USMCA,” Tai points out in the text. “It is critical that Mexico remove its USMCA-incompatible biotech measures so that US farmers can continue to access the Mexican market and use innovative tools to respond to climate and food security challenges. Our bilateral relationship with Mexico, one of our oldest and strongest trading partners, is based on trust and honesty, and there are many areas in which we will continue to cooperate and work together.” Mexico imports some 3,000 million dollars of the crop each year.

The ban decreed by López Obrador only contemplates corn for use in tortillas or dough, but also includes an instruction to Mexican government agencies to gradually replace the use of biotechnological corn in all products for human consumption and animal feed. “Mexico’s measures are not based on science and undermine the market access it agreed to provide in the USMCA,” Tai said.

This consultation is one more that is added to the pile of inconclusive processes and ignored by the authorities in the three member countries of the TMEC, including Canada. The US has lost some rulings, Canada others, but no country has complied with them. Mexico also has a consultation process open for its energy policy, which is at a standstill. In July, during the meeting of the trade ministers of the three countries, some businessmen expressed their frustration and asked that the rules of the trade agreement be complied with.

In the case of the dispute over transgenic corn, the Mexican Ministry of Economy said in a statement that the next step will be to designate the members of the panel and the resolution is expected to be released in the course of 2024. The Ministry of Economy is prepared to defend the Mexican position before this international panel and demonstrate: 1) that the national regulation is consistent with the commitments signed in the Treaty; and 2) that the contested measures do not have commercial effects,” the agency reported.

“One of the advantages of the TMEC is that it has clear rules to resolve disagreements between trading partners and thus provide certainty to all parties,” said the secretariat.

