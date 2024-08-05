The humanitarian parole program was designed by the United States to facilitate applications for entry and stay in the country by citizens whose nation is experiencing crisis circumstances. Cubans, Venezuelans, Nicaraguans and Haitians had this benefit. However, it has been suspended after irregularities were discovered.

According to the criteria of

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the temporary suspension of parole for these Latino nationalities, which will affect thousands of families who are waiting to obtain their travel permit.

According to a source cited by Fox News, The reason for pausing the process is to review it carefully, because Several applicants are suspected of having committed fraud.

To detail, Authorities found that there have been failures regarding sponsorsHowever, the spokesperson said they had not identified any worrying issues related to the selection and vetting of beneficiaries, but “in the interest of prudence, it is best to temporarily suspend authorizations,” they said.

What happened is that Multiple forms, in the sponsor section, include the same social security numbers, addresses and telephone numbers. An estimated 100,948 forms were completed by around 3,218 sponsors. whose identification numbers appear on 20 or more of the applications.

But not only that, 24 of the 1,000 most used numbers belong to someone who has already passed away. In turn, telephone numbers and postal codes of sponsors that do not exist have been used.

When the authorities detected the situation, since they said they have review mechanisms to prevent fraud and abuse, they turned the investigation over to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the agency that will be in charge of reviewing each of the cases in immigration courts and, where appropriate, bring those responsible before the Department of Justice.

Various legal specialists had already mentioned that The process could easily lend itself to fraud because anyone is able to sponsor to another, so much so that it was even discovered that on social networks citizens were offering their documents in exchange for money.

No details were given about what the consequences for both the sponsors and the people who used them to fill out their forms. However, the former are expected to be charged with federal crimes while the migrants will face other consequences.

Thousands of immigrants will be affected. Photo:iStock Share

What will happen to the United States’ humanitarian parole for Haitians, Venezuelans, Nicaraguans and Cubans?

Although DHS did not provide specific dates, it did say that They plan to restart the application process as soon as possible, as long as they can make the necessary changes to prevent potential fraud in the future.

It is worth remembering that Humanitarian parole was implemented in 2022 as a strategy to control illegal migration and basically offers a two-year stay and a legal work permit.

It is estimated that since it was opened to Venezuelans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Cubans, around 297,000 people have benefited, a smaller number considering that there are around 1,600,000 waiting for a response.