TAC: Zelensky could lose control of Ukraine, ceding it to the intelligence services

Columnist for The American Conservative Bradley Delvin in his article expressed suspicions that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky could lose control over the country, ceding it to the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense.

“Did Zelensky really lose control of his country because of the intelligence services? Has he been demoted to the level of chief fundraiser?” the author asks.

He explained that the attempts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to attack the territory of Russia, despite the fact that the United States forbade Kiev to do so, indicate that the Ukrainian leader has lost control of the situation. The journalist recalled that, according to Zelensky, he was not aware of the intelligence plans and did not know anything about the preparations for the invasion of the Belgorod region.

In addition, as Delvin noted, earlier the United States explained the sending of weapons to Kiev by the fact that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are showing success on the front line, and are currently providing them with military assistance due to their deplorable situation at the front. The observer stressed that the West still cannot recognize the absence of rational reasons for continuing to support Ukraine.

Earlier, journalists from the New York Times said that, according to the US authorities, the drone attack on the Kremlin in May was staged by one of the Ukrainian special services. Initially, the United States admitted that the attack was a “false flag operation” carried out by Moscow itself. However, this version was abandoned, intercepting the conversation of Russian officials, who “seemed surprised and blamed Ukraine.”