AP: U.S. Secret Files Leak Shows UAE Is Allegedly Helping Russia Bypass Sanctions

The United States suspected the UAE of helping Russia to circumvent sanctions, reports Associated Press News (AP) citing leaked secret Pentagon documents.

A leak of classified agency files has revealed that US spies caught Russian intelligence officials who boasted that they convinced the UAE to work together against US and British intelligence agencies. In this regard, Washington has growing fears that the UAE is allowing Russia and its citizens to thwart the sanctions imposed in connection with the Ukrainian conflict.

Specifically, the document includes a paragraph citing a March 9 study titled “Russia/UAE: Deepening Intelligence Relationship.” It is noted that US officials refused to confirm the authenticity of the document.

“The UAE is likely to see engagement with Russian intelligence as an opportunity to strengthen growing ties between Abu Dhabi and Moscow, as well as diversify the intelligence partnership amid fears of a U.S. exit from the region,” the file says.

For the first time, the leak of classified documents of the US defense department was reported on April 7. It is specified that they affirm the imminent exhaustion of air defense systems in the arsenal of Ukraine. In addition, the files say that Washington is spying on international politicians.