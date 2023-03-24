Bloomberg: The US will check the links of Credit Suisse and UBS banks with Russian oligarchs

The US Justice Department has begun checking a number of banks, including Swiss Credit Suisse and UBS, for helping Russian oligarchs to circumvent sanctions. About it informs Bloomberg.

The agency suspected that over the past few years, clients of banks from Russia who fell under the restrictions were not checked well enough, and suggested that a number of laws had been violated. The connection of credit institutions with the oligarchs is currently being checked. Banks can face severe fines for violating US restrictions.

The KleptoCapture Task Force, a division of the US Department of Justice, is engaged in identifying and freezing the property of Russian businessmen, which, presumably, was acquired illegally. Earlier, the organization announced the need to expand restrictions on individuals who help Russians evade sanctions.

The US plans to close loopholes in the laws in order to legally confiscate the property of Russian oligarchs. Subsequently, the assets will be sold, and the proceeds will be transferred to Ukraine. KleptoCapture is already starting to sell yachts and other property of Russians in the US, but there are a number of legal difficulties.

The Treasury and the US Department of Justice also want to establish tougher rules for the US real estate market – one of the new requirements will be the disclosure of information about the actual owner of the home. The measure will help open up the market and eliminate shell companies that buy property for billionaires.