CNN: US believes Russia is preparing to test a new nuclear torpedo

The United States suspects Russia of preparing to test a new nuclear torpedo, about this informed TV channel CNN, citing a statement by a high-ranking official.

“The United States has watched in recent weeks as Russian naval ships prepare for a possible test of a new nuclear torpedo,” the article notes.

The official believes that the launch of the torpedo failed due to technical difficulties, although among the ships the United States allegedly noticed the Belgorod submarine, the carrier of the Poseidon torpedoes.

Washington believes that Russia may try to test the munition again, but an ice sheet is beginning to form in the Arctic Ocean in the test area. At the same time, the US does not believe that Moscow will blow up a nuclear device.

In October, a Popular Mechanics publication deemed a close-to-combat test of the Poseidon nuclear torpedo to be unlikely. The publication admitted that in reality, behind the rumors about a possible test of a nuclear torpedo is “a message to Washington and the West, especially to those countries that help Ukraine.”