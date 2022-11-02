NYT: US authorities suspected Russia of plans to use tactical nuclear weapons

High-ranking Russian military officials held talks on the topic of delivering a tactical nuclear strike on Ukraine. About it writes newspaper The New York Times (NYT), citing unnamed US officials.

According to the sources of the newspaper, information about such negotiations increased the anxiety and suspicions of the US presidential administration. However, according to officials, Russian President Vladimir Putin did not participate in conversations with the military about the use of nuclear weapons as part of a special operation.

However, US officials said they saw no evidence that the Russian army was moving nuclear facilities or planning other tactical steps to prepare for a strike.

Related materials:

“It was clear to us from the beginning that Russia’s comments about the potential use of nuclear weapons were of deep concern and we take them seriously. We continue to monitor this to the best of our ability, and we see no sign that Russia is preparing for such use,” John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the White House National Security Council, commented on the situation.

During the plenary session of the Valdai Club, Vladimir Putin said that Russia does not need a nuclear strike on Ukraine, since it makes no political or military sense. The head of state also advised to read the doctrine, which describes cases when Russia can use nuclear weapons. American leader Joe Biden responded by asking why Putin keeps talking about Russia’s nuclear potential if he’s not going to use it.