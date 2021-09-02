The Supreme Court of the United States gave an important victory to those who oppose abortion by refuse to suspend, Wednesday night, a Texas law that prohibits termination of pregnancy after six weeks, even in case of rape or incest.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Planned Parenthood, the Center for Reproductive Rights and other associations had asked the Supreme Court on Monday to stop the application of this law through an emergency request.

The Court did not rule on the constitutionality of that law that entered into force 24 hours earlier, but pointed out “complex and new procedural issues.”

The United States Supreme Court building in Washington DC. Photo: EFE

His decision was approved by five magistrates out of a total of nine. Three of the judges were chosen by former President Donald Trump precisely because of their opposition to abortion.

“The Republicans had promised that they would end Roe v. Wade and they have succeeded,” Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reacted on Twitter, referring to the emblematic Supreme Court decision, which in 1973 recognized the right to abortion in the United States as long as the fetus is not viable outside the uterus, which usually occurs around 22-24 weeks of pregnancy.

Texas law is the most restrictive on abortion that has gone into effect since then.

Chief Justice John Robert, a moderate conservative, said he would have been in favor of blocking that “unprecedented” law pending further examination.



Sonia Sotomayor, one of the Supreme Court justices who came out against Texas law regarding abortion. Photo: AFP

More eloquently, progressive judge Sonia Sotomayor called the decision “astonishing” and accused her counterparts of “hiding their heads in the ground” before a law “designed to prevent women from exercising their constitutional rights.”

The law in question, signed in May by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, prohibits abortion once the embryo’s heartbeat is detectedAfter about six weeks of pregnancy, when most women don’t even know they are pregnant. There is only one exception: in case of danger to the health of the woman.

ACLU stated that the impact of the law will be “immediate and devastating”. “Access to almost any type of abortion has been cut for millions of people,” said the association, which estimates that “approximately 85 to 90%” of those who abort in Texas are at least six weeks pregnant.

In parallel, anti-abortion activists celebrated the decision. “This is a historic moment in the fight to defend women and children from abortion,” said Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the NGO Susan B Anthony List.

The difference of this law

In the past, other states in the country had tried to enact restrictions on abortion, but were unsuccessful due to the 1973 ruling. Twelve passed laws similar to Texas’, which were blocked in the courts for violating Supreme Court jurisprudence.

But Texas wrote its law differently: it is not up to the authorities to enforce the measure, but “exclusively” to citizens, who are encouraged, thanks to financial compensation, to file civil complaints against organizations or individuals that help women to abort.

For a procedural matter, these provisions make complicated intervention of federal courts, which until now had refused to deal with appeals against this law.

The Supreme Court has followed suit but stressed that there may be other appeals against this law, for example in state courts.

President Joe Biden criticized this “radical” law that “restricts women’s access to the care and health care they need” that will especially harm the most disadvantaged communities, according to the Democratic president.

According to a poll published Wednesday by the television network NBC, 54% of those consulted believe that abortion should be legal in all or most of the cases, while 42% consider that it should be illegal.

Source: AFP