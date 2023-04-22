Demonstration in favor of abortion pills this Friday in front of the Supreme Court in Washington. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS (AFP)

The Supreme Court gave a respite this Friday in which few trusted the movement in favor of abortion in the United States. The same nine judges that last June knocked down the federal protection of that right with a sentence that blew up half a century of the precedent of the ruling Roe vs. Wade (1973) upheld the New Orleans appeals court, which, while reviewing a decision by an ultra-conservative federal judge in Texas, sought to set restrictions on the administration of mifepristone. It is a popular medicine that competes in about half of the interruptions of pregnancies that occur in the country. And your access is fully guaranteed while the legal battle continues.

The decision of the highest court in the United States, which responded to a claim by the Department of Justice and Danco Laboratories, New York-based manufacturers of Mifeprex, its most popular product, was seven against two. Everything continues as it was until the merits of the matter are decided: mifepristone remains legal until the first 10 weeks of pregnancy, and not, as the intermediate court claimed, only until the seventh. It can also be obtained without a prior visit to the doctor and by return mail.

The penultimate episode of the abortion wars is a relief for the associations in favor of abortion and a setback for the most conservative sectors, who have spent decades fighting in the courts, influencing the appointments of the Supreme Court and pulling their strings in the corridors of the Capitol to reach your objectives. This new crusade shows that they see the triumph of the year as just one more station in their journey towards curtailing women’s rights. Those sectors had made abortion pills their next target.

The ruling came just over five hours before the midnight limit that the magistrates had given themselves last Wednesday. It was the second postponement, and it could be interpreted as a symptom of the division that exists within the Supreme Court, which, after the three appointments that former President Donald Trump managed to make in his only legislature, is made up of six conservative judges and three progressives. .

The decision puts an end to weeks of uncertainty, legal troubles and legal uncertainty. It all started on April 7, when a Texas judge named Matthew Kacsmaryk, a conservative federal magistrate also appointed by Trump, ordered in the city of Amarillo to suspend the administration of mifepristone, agreeing with a recently created anti-abortion group, Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, in its complaint to the US drug agency (FDA is its acronym in English). That group believes that the FDA approved without sufficient medical guarantees 23 years ago the use of mifepristone, which is often combined with another pill, misoprostol.

The first stops the production of progesterone and terminates the pregnancy, while the second serves to evacuate the patient’s uterus. In these two decades, a hundred medical studies have concluded that these drugs are safe, and do not have major contraindications than other widely used drugs.

