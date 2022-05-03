The Supreme Court of the United States is determined to annul the right to abortion that the same court enshrined in 1973 in the historic sentence of the case Roe vs. Wade. This follows from an initial draft published on Monday night by the newspaper Politician. It is signed by Judge Samuel Alito and reflects a predominant opinion of five of the nine magistrates that make up the court.

The text leaves no room for doubt: according to this private vote, apparently issued in February, the Supreme Court, which has a conservative supermajority unprecedented in decades (six against three), considers that the precedent set by the 1973 ruling (and confirmed if Planned Parenthood v Casey, 1992) deserves to be knocked down. “[La sentencia de] gnaws I was terribly wrong from the start,” writes Alito. “His motivation for her was exceptionally weak and that decision has had detrimental consequences. Far from achieving a national consensus on the issue of abortion, gnaws Y Casey they fueled the debate and deepened the division.”

The 98-page document known today it is a “first draft”. The final ruling is not expected until the end of June or the beginning of July, and, although it is unlikely, from February until now or in the time that remains until the end of the judicial year, it could be that the balances in the court.

“The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no right of this type is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision”, can be read in the argument of Alito, which is supported by Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett and Neil Gorsuch (missing). , among the Conservative payroll, John Roberts). “It is time to pay attention to the fundamental rule and return the issue to the representatives elected by the people,” states the draft, always according to Politician. .

The exclusive has generated an instant impact in Washington, both for its content —abortion is the most persecuted issue under study this year by specialized reporters in the Supreme Court—, and because there is no evidence that a draft of these characteristics has ever been leaked while one case was under study. Who does this leak serve is an issue that has also immediately ignited the debate.

In practice, the derogation implies the freedom of States to decide on the reproductive rights of 166 million women. And some do not plan to waste any more time: when the final ruling arrives, the laws promulgated throughout the country by Republican governors in recent months will take effect immediately.

More than 20 states are awaiting that decision. The latest to sign up was Oklahoma, whose House of Representatives approved a strict rule last Thursday that prohibits interventions after the sixth week of gestation, before most women know they are pregnant. It is a carbon copy of the Texas initiative, enacted in September known as the law of the heartbeat, in reference to the vital signs of the fetus.

It also allows (and encourages) private citizens to sue for $10,000 abortion providers or anyone who helps a woman get an abortion (and that, as the law is interpreted, could include, for example, the taxi driver take the woman to the clinic). For these collaborators, as the norm provides prison sentences of up to 10 years. In recent months, Oklahoma had become the destination for many Texan women, given the impossibility of terminating their pregnancy in the state. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has declared his intention to become the “most life-friendly governor in America.”

The original plaintiff Roe vs. Wade It was Norma McCorvey, a Dallas waitress who in 1970 sued Henry Wade, district attorney of the Texas city, to claim her right to have an abortion in that state. The case reached the Supreme Court, which in January 1973 decided, seven votes against two, in favor of the plaintiff, relying on the fourteenth amendment, which guarantees privacy (and that is one of its weak points). Planned Parenthood vs. Casey it ended with a vote of 5-4. In this second review, which comes almost half a century later, for the moment it seems that five votes against are guaranteed.

McCorvey was unable to benefit from the fruits of her struggle: she had the girl in June 1970 and gave her up for adoption. Under the pseudonym with which he denounced, jane rode, She became a symbol of the fight for women’s reproductive rights in the United States, although she later changed her mind and became a convinced anti-abortionist. That decision constitutionally guaranteed the right to interrupt a pregnancy until the 23rd week, in which the viability of the fetus is established. The case that has taken the debate to the Supreme Court comes from the challenge of a law of the State of Mississippi that intends to advance that border until 15 weeks.

“On many other occasions, this court has annulled important constitutional decisions…”, says Alito’s text known this Monday. “Without those decisions, American constitutional law as we know it would be unrecognizable, and this would be a different country.” What seems clear is that if the sentence that is cooking in the Supreme finally confirms what the draft advances, the United States will change again, half a century later.

