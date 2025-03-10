The United States Supreme Court has annulled a unanimous decision of the Court of Appeals of the California area (known as the ninth circuit) that determined that the Thyssen-Bornemisza Foundation (FTB) was not obliged to return the picture ‘Rue Saint-Honoré, Après-Midi, Effect de Pluie’ by Camille Pissarro, to the Cassirer family by the Nazi regime.

The lawyer Bernardo Cremades Jr., of the Spanish firm B. Cremades & Asociados, which represents the Jewish community of Madrid and the Federation of Jewish communities of Spain as ‘Amicus Curiae’ (Third interested) before the Supreme Court of the United States in support of the Cassirer family in the Cassirer V case. Thyssen-Bornemisza Collection Foundation, explains that “the ninth circuit had previously decided that the Thyssen-Bornemisza Foundation had the right to painting under Spanish law by virtue of the course of time by purchasing prescription. It is now clear that the applicable law to determine who is the legitimate owner is the law of California, according to which the chart would belong to the family. Cassirer “.

David Cassirer, the plaintiff, argued before the Supreme Court that a new law in California (AB 2867) demands the application of California State Law in cases of recovery of stolen art during the Holocaust.

The election of Law AB 2867 introduces the Code of Civil Procedure, which establishes that, in any action presented by a California resident to recover stolen art in the hands of a museum, or described in the Law of Recovery of Art expropriated by the Holocaust (Hear), “the Substantive Law of California will be applied”, although “any other law or prior judicial decision” has been considered.

Case contact with California

The sentence considers that the change of law does not discriminate against FTB, because there is no special treatment, but that the new Californian law applies to any action, pending or future, presented by a California resident against a museum, gallery, auctioner or merchant for the recovery of an art work.

The Supreme Court also considers that this new norm has the capacity to displace the legal system based, primarily, on the decisions taken by the courts (‘Common Law’), so that the legislator can change the law of a State when it considers that a particular event has shown the need for legislative change.

Therefore, the Cassier family seeks to ensure that the California law is applied in cases of stolen art where the plaintiff is a resident of California, regardless of other legal considerations or previous judicial decisions. This could change the result of the case because, according to the Court of Appeals, if the California Law was applied, the FTB would not have the title of the painting, but that this would pass to the Cassirer.

The trial held in 2018 focused on whether the FTB was a “cover -up” according to Spanish law, which implied that the Court initially considered Spanish legislation as relevant.

The Foundation has been arguing that its property rights were consolidated in Spain in 1996, according to the legislation, where the table is located.

The Jewish Federation of San Diego

San Diego Jewish Federation is designated as a beneficiary of the Trust. This implies that, if the painting is recovered, the Jewish Federation of San Diego would benefit, thus reinforcing the Trusta link with California.

It is remarkable in this litigation, the fact that Claude Cassirer, the first person who claimed the ownership of the painting in his family, created a family Trust in California, n who designates the Jewish Federation of San Diego as a beneficiary, which consolidates a significant connection with the State.

A long judicial conflict

Pissarro painted the painting “Rue St. Honoré, Après Midi, Effet de Pluie” in 1897 and was acquired by the Cassirer family. In 1939, Lilly Cassirer, before escaping from Germany, was forced to “sell” the picture to the Nazis for a ridiculous price in exchange for a passport to leave the country.

In 1976 Baron Hans Heinrich Thyssen-Bornemisza bought in a New York gallery the work and in 1993 it was sold to the Thyssen-Bornemisza Collection Foundation. In 1999, Lilly’s grandson discovered him exhibited at the Thyssen Museum and in 2005 began the long judicial journey that is still open today.

After several instances, the United States Supreme Court issued a resolution at the beginning of the year 2022 for which it reversed, in resolving that in the case of the picture purseded by the Nazis, the norm of conflict of laws of California should have been applied.

The United States Supreme Court ordered the courts lower to reopen the case to, applying the norm of conflict of laws of California, to determine which right must apply to the background of the controversy, that is, the Spanish law (as it had been done so far) or instead the state law of California. The question is key, since, if the Spanish substantive law is applied, the work is owned by TBC, while, if the substantive right of California is applied, the Cassirer are the owners.

In January 2024, applying Spanish substantive right, the Federal Court of Appeals of the Ninth Circuit (based in California) said that the Spanish State was the legitimate owner of ‘Rue Saint-Honoré in the afternoon. Rain effect ‘.

The heirs of Lilly Cassirer then requested the reconsideration of the plenary of the decision to the Court of Appeals of the Ninth Circuit, which denied reviewing the case, but with a hard particular vote of one of the magistrates. The Cassirer family then resorted to the United States Supreme Court.

The Jewish community of Madrid and the Federation of Jewish communities of Spain, represented by the Spanish law firm B. Cremades & Asociados, has appeared during “Amicus Curiae” (Third interested) since 2017 as well as the advice of the State of Spain appeared with the same figure with the Thyssen Foundation.

The Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum hopes to continue working with all interested parties to “guarantee” that Camille Pissarro ‘Rue Saint-Honoré in the afternoon. Rain effect ‘remain exposed in the pinacoteca ..