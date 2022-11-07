White House: US supports Ukraine’s participation in G20 summit if Russia is present

The United States is in favor of Ukraine’s participation in the G20 summit if Russia is present at it. This was stated by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, her words are quoted by TASS.

“We have been very clear: if Russia can visit the G20, then Ukraine can too. G20 members would be required to withdraw Russia’s invitation. I can guarantee that the United States will be at the negotiating table, ”said the representative of the American administration.

Jean-Pierre added that Washington at the summit will “defend Ukraine and condemn Russia.” She also clarified that the decision on the presence of the Ukrainian side in the absence of Russia at the event would be made by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Earlier, a White House press secretary said that US President Joe Biden does not plan to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 summit in Indonesia.