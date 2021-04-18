The United States supported the Czech decision to expel Russian diplomats, State Department spokesman Ned Price said in his Twitter-account.

“The United States supports the Czech Republic in its decisive response to Russia’s subversive actions on Czech territory,” he said. Price added that it is necessary to act decisively in response to Moscow’s actions “that threaten territorial integrity, energy security or the vital infrastructure of our allies and partners.”

The Czech Republic announced the expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats from the country on April 17. They are suspected of working for the Russian special services, which Prague considers to be involved in the explosions in Vrbetica in 2014.

The explosions in Vrbetica took place on October 16, 2014. An estimated ten thousand kilograms of ammunition, including medium-range missiles, exploded. As a result, two people died. The cause of the explosion remained unknown, according to one version, it happened due to the negligence of the workers.