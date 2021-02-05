The office of the US Trade Representative said that the United States authorities support the candidacy of the representative of Nigeria Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the post of Director General of the World Trade Organization. TASS.

“The Administration <...> is pleased to announce its strong support for the candidacy of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the post of WTO Director General,” the statement said.

It is noted that the United States takes into account and respects the decision of South Korean Trade Minister Yu Myung Hee to withdraw his candidacy.

The trade representative’s office added that the US administration looks forward to working with the new head of the WTO to find further ways to achieve the necessary substantial and procedural reform of the organization.

Earlier it was reported that a woman would be elected head of the World Trade Organization for the first time.

In September, the World Trade Organization announced the names of five candidates for the post of head of the organization. At that time, candidates for the post of WTO general director were: Briton Liam Fox, Kenyan representative Amina Mohamed, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala candidate from Nigeria, as well as Mohammed at-Tuwayjri from Saudi Arabia and Yu Myung Hee from South Korea.

Later it became known that Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala from Nigeria and Yu Myung Hee from the Republic of Korea should go to the final round.