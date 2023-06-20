Secretary Blinken: US Supports China’s Efforts to End Conflict in Ukraine

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Washington supports China’s peace efforts, including a possible constructive role in ending the Ukraine conflict. However, the States consider the cessation of hostilities insufficient, he said in an interview. NPR.

“If China can play a constructive role in finding a just and lasting peace in Ukraine…when the time is right, that will be good,” Blinken said.

According to the Secretary of State, if Beijing is taking initiatives that help solve problems and strengthen peace, then Washington supports these efforts.

“As far as Ukraine is concerned, it is not enough just to have peace. It should … reflect the UN charter, including territorial integrity and sovereignty,” he concluded.

Earlier, Anthony Blinken assured that China is playing a constructive role in resolving the conflict in Ukraine. The Secretary of State arrived in Beijing on June 18. Then it was reported that he would stay in the capital of China for two days. This is his first trip to China as head of the US State Department.

At the same time, the official representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Mao Ning, did not actually answer the question about security guarantees for Ukraine, neither confirming nor denying Beijing’s readiness to play this role.