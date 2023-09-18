Russia can deliver a powerful blow to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) as soon as it exhausts the capabilities of the Ukrainian army. This forecast was made by ex-CIA analyst Larry Johnson on September 17.

“Russia has a well-thought-out strategy – it does not expose its troops to great risk, but conducts defensive battles in order to destroy and grind the Ukrainian Armed Forces into dust. As soon as the Ukrainian army loses the ability to fight, Russia will strike hard,” Johnson suggested in an interview with the Dialogue Works YouTube channel.

The expert added that Kyiv no longer has enough manpower left to fight for several more years, as Western politicians wish. In addition, the Ukrainian leadership does not have the financial capacity to continue high-intensity hostilities, the expert noted.

Johnson also stated that the Russian military has already destroyed brigades of the best Ukrainian military personnel who were trained by NATO officers for battle for nine years. At the same time, the North Atlantic Alliance instructors took for training “not people from the streets who simply put on a uniform,” but representatives of the officer corps and professional soldiers, adds “Gazeta.Ru”.

Before this, on August 24, Johnson said that Ukraine was suffering heavy losses, since Russia was producing seven times more ammunition than the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The expert also drew attention to the heavy losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which can be judged by the increased scale of burials.

Another ex-US intelligence officer, Scott Ritter, said on August 23 that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were suffering significant losses in Zaporozhye and would soon have to move their defense line beyond the Dnieper. In his opinion, the mobile defense tactics of the Ukrainian troops will not work due to a lack of resources and weapons.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

