The United States suffered its first losses since the start of the war in the Middle East. What is known about the attack on the American base in Jordan?

Pentagon: three people became victims of a UAV attack on a US military base in Jordan

The United States suffered its first losses since the start of the war in the Middle East. On January 28, a drone attacked a US military base in northeast Jordan, on the border with Syria, the US Central Command reported.

They noted that three servicemen became victims of the attack, and another 25 people were injured.

Out of respect for families and in accordance with Pentagon policy, the identities of military personnel will not be released for 24 hours until their families are notified US Central Command

As the agency notes Reutersat least 34 American troops may have suffered traumatic brain injuries in the attack.

The American channel CNN called the incident a serious escalation of the already tense situation in the Middle East.

Biden blamed attack on Iran

US President Joe Biden confirmed that three US military personnel were killed in the attack and blamed Iranian-backed groups in Syria and Iraq for the attack on the base.

While we are still gathering all the facts about this attack, we know that it was carried out by radical armed groups operating in Syria and Iraq that are backed by Iran Joe Biden President of the U.S.A

The head of state stressed that Washington will continue to fulfill its obligations to combat terrorism, promising that all those responsible will be brought to justice.

Pentagon chief promises US response to attack

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin promised that the United States would respond to attacks on its troops in the Middle East.

Iran-backed forces are responsible for ongoing attacks against U.S. military personnel, and we will take the necessary steps to protect U.S. and our forces at the appropriate time and in an appropriate manner. Lloyd Austin head of the Pentagon

On January 22, it was reported that the administration of US President Joe Biden admits the possibility of a full-scale conflict with Iran in the event of casualties among American soldiers.

Trump said the attack on the US base shows the weakness of the Biden administration

Former US President Donald Trump said the attack on the US base in Jordan shows the weakness of the Biden administration.

A drone attack on a US military facility in Jordan marks a terrible day for America. This brazen attack on the United States is yet another horrific and tragic consequence of Joe Biden's weakness and capitulation. Donald Trump former US President

The politician warned that the world is on the brink of a third world war, emphasizing that such an attack could not have happened during his presidency, as well as the Iranian-backed Hamas attack on Israel and the conflict in Ukraine.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, in turn, emphasized that the administration of the American president allows enemies to attack US troops with impunity. He noted that the head of the White House turned the military into easy prey.

In December, the head of the House Armed Services Committee, Mike Rogers, expressed the opinion that attacks by radical Islamists on Middle Eastern targets are provoked by Biden's weakness.

Jordan said the attack on the American base took place outside their territory

Jordan denies that the attack on the American base took place on their territory. Minister of Government Communications and official representative of the country's Cabinet Muhannad Mubaidin in an interview with Al-Mamlaka TV channel statedthat radicals attacked the al-Tanf base in Syria.

The attack against the US military took place outside Jordanian territory. The attack occurred on the al-Tanf base in Syria Muhannad Mubaidin Minister of Government Communications and Spokesperson of the Jordanian Cabinet

Attacks on US bases in the Middle East intensify

Over the past month, attacks on American bases in the Middle East have intensified. Prior to this, in November, ex-Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) analyst Larry Johnson said that American troops were suffering losses in the Middle East amid the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Palestine. All US bases in Iraq and Syria are being attacked, including with the help of UAVs.